Killer Deal: MacBook Pro (15-inch) Now $450 Off

Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the most expensive laptops around. Fortunately, Best Buy currently has killer deals on several 15-inch MacBook Pro models that make this excellent notebook a lot more affordable.

Content creators, students or business users who need a macOS laptop with uncompromised power can nab the MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) with a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics for $3,699. Yes, that's still quite a bit of money, but that specific model typically costs $4,149, or $450 more than what it's now going for.

MacBook Pro now $3,699 ($450 off, Core i9/32GB of RAM/1TB SSD/Radeon Pro Vega 20)

MacBook Pro now $2,399 ($450 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD)

MacBook Pro now $2,099 ($300 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD/Radeon 555X)

If you don't need so much power, you can opt for a mid-tier model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which sells for $2,399, or $450 off retail. Need a discrete GPU? You can replace the 1TB SSD for a smaller 256GB SSD and upgrade to a Radeon Pro 555X GPU for a total of $2,099 after a $300 discount. That model has a 9th Gen Core i7 CPU, up from the 8th Gen in the other version.

MacBook Pro now $1,449 ($350 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

Finally, if you really want to save money, we recommend going with the base model, which currently sells for $1,449 ($350 off) when configured with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The MacBook Pro is one of our favorite laptops, but its high price puts it out of contention for a lot of folks. Now, with this deal, you can get Apple's most powerful laptop without spending a fortune.