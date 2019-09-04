Trending

Killer Deal: MacBook Pro (15-inch) Now $450 Off

By News 

Apple's MacBook Pro is one of the most expensive laptops around. Fortunately, Best Buy currently has killer deals on several 15-inch MacBook Pro models that make this excellent notebook a lot more affordable. 

Content creators, students or business users who need a macOS laptop with uncompromised power can nab the MacBook Pro (with Touch Bar) with a Core i9 CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics for $3,699. Yes, that's still quite a bit of money, but that specific model typically costs $4,149, or $450 more than what it's now going for.

  • MacBook Pro now $3,699 ($450 off, Core i9/32GB of RAM/1TB SSD/Radeon Pro Vega 20)
  • MacBook Pro now $2,399 ($450 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/1TB SSD) 
  • MacBook Pro now $2,099 ($300 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/256GB SSD/Radeon 555X) 

If you don't need so much power, you can opt for a mid-tier model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which sells for $2,399, or $450 off retail. Need a discrete GPU? You can replace the 1TB SSD for a smaller 256GB SSD and upgrade to a Radeon Pro 555X GPU for a total of $2,099 after a $300 discount. That model has a 9th Gen Core i7 CPU, up from the 8th Gen in the other version. 

  • MacBook Pro now $1,449 ($350 off, Core i5/8GB of RAM/256GB SSD)

Finally, if you really want to save money, we recommend going with the base model, which currently sells for $1,449 ($350 off) when configured with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. 

The MacBook Pro is one of our favorite laptops, but its high price puts it out of contention for a lot of folks. Now, with this deal, you can get Apple's most powerful laptop without spending a fortune.  

Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is a senior writer at Tom's Guide and Laptop Mag, where he reviews laptops and covers the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News and NewBay Media. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, listening to indie music or watching soccer.