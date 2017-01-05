Aorus X9 Concept Offers Big Power in a Sexy New Chassis

Aorus always knew how to make a pretty gaming laptop, but this goes beyond the pale. I got a chance to feast my eyes on their latest laptop dubbed the X9. Currently a concept, the 17-inch gaming rig borrows its design aesthetic from an oh-so-sexy Lamborghini. Set to launch sometime in June at an undisclosed price, the X9 promises to be a system that's powerful and sleek.
Key Specs:
- The X9 is the latest gaming notebook to sport a mechanical keyboard. While I don't know exactly what brand of switch the keyboard will use, I did manage to learn they'll be classified as brown.
- The keys will also feature the company's vivid customizable RGB backlighting.
- The system will feature an overclockable Intel processor.
- No word on which Nvidia 10-series GPUs, the rig will use. But whether it's GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 1080, the system will place the dual GPUs in SLI configuration.
- The X9 will offer displays in 3K or 4K.
Why You Should Care:
Gamers looking for a slim, fairly portable 17-inch gaming laptop that doesn't sacrifice power will be interested in the X9. Even though the exact specs are currently undisclosed, it's a reasonable expectation that a flagship device like this will have some seriously high-end specs.
First Impressions:
I'm a fan of the X9 just off looks alone. The black matte metal gave me visions of tearing down a straightaway in a powerful super car. Thanks to the brown switches in the mechanical keyboard, typing is comfortable but lacks the clickiness other switches tend to deliver.
Outlook:
When it launches in June, the Aorus X9 has a very good chance of giving the Razer Blade Pro a run for its money as one of the lightest 17-inch gaming laptops on the market. If the specs live up to the hype, the X9 is going to be a lean, mean gaming and VR-ready machine. The only question, for now, is how big of a price tag Aorus is going to place on the sheer luxury and power of the machine.