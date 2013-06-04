Trending

AMD Reveals 4th Generation Kaveri APU at Computex 2013

By News 

At this year's Computex, AMD showcased its fourth generation Kaveri APU chip for the first time. AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager Lisa Su promises that Kaveri will come with a new APU architecture that focuses more on running applications. It's also the first chip to ship with the company's Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA), which means its expected to offer increased performance and power efficiency when running programs. 

Devices with Kaveri will begin shipping toward the end of 2013, and Su showcased both the BGA version and socketed version of the new chip. AMD's Kaveri APU will place a huge emphasis on gaming, as the company rolled a demo of "Devil May Cry 3" to tease how graphics will look on Kaveri-powered devices.

Lisa Eadicicco

Lisa has been reporting on all things mobile for Laptopmag.com since early 2013. When she’s not reviewing gadgets, she’s usually browsing patent databases or interviewing experts to track down the hottest tech trends before they even happen. Lisa holds a B.A. in Journalism from SUNY Purchase and has contributed to The International Business Times, The New York Daily News and Guitar World Magazine.