Amazon Prime Day 2019 Officially Starts July 15

Block your calendars, Amazon Prime Day is coming. Amazon announced today that its fifth annual shopping event will begin on July 15 at 3am ET (12am PT) and end on Tuesday, July 16 at 3am ET (12am PT). Prime Day 2019 will be a two-day worldwide shopping extravaganza with more than one million Black Friday-like deals.

While there will be a lot of smart home deals and discounts on Alexa-enable devices, we also expect to see hundreds of laptop deals. Here's what else you can expect from Prime Day 2019.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Laptop Deals

Although Amazon didn't call out laptops in its Prime Day announcement, it quietly slashed the price of the Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch Laptop to $1,099.99 ($199). The 256GB model is also on sale for $1,299.99 ($199 off). Both laptops sport a 7th-gen Intel CPU. Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro w/ 8th-gen Intel is on sale for $1,710.30 ($88 off).

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Entertainment Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will offer a ton of entertainment deals, so you can enjoy more music, movies, and TV shows on your laptop or tablet. Prime members will be able to take advantage of Amazon Music, Prime Video, and Twitch Prime rewards.

Beginning today, Prime members can also rent Us, the latest psychological horror movie from Jordan Peele, for $2.99 ($3 off).

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Celebrity and Top Brand Collabs

This year, Amazon is collaborating with top actors, musicians, athletes, and brands to bring Prime members even more exclusive sales. For instance, Prime members who are E-bike enthusiasts can score a special-edition electric bike from Schwinn during Amazon Prime Day's 48 hour shopping event.

Shop Amazon Prime Day 2019 with Alexa

If you already own an Alexa-enabled device like the Fire HD Tablet, consider Alexa as your Amazon Prime Day sidekick. Alexa will provide Prime members with the latest deals. Just keep in mind that Alexa will not perform any price comparisons or tell you if another store has a better price. For that kind of analysis, we recommend you follow our Amazon Prime Day guide.

Currently, Amazon has an early Prime Day deal for shoppers. Prime members can get the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart TV for $179.99 ($120 off). It’s the first time this particular model is this cheap.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Credit: Shutterstock