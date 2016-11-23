Trending

Acer Releases Two New 2-in-1s For the Holidays

Just in time for the holiday shopping season, Acer today announced the release of its Acer Spin 7 and Acer Spin 5 2-in-1s.

Acer claims that the $1,250 Spin 7 (pictured), with a footprint of 12.8 x 9 x 0.4 inches, is the worlds thinnest ultraportable. It includes a 14-inch, 1080p display, 1.3-GHz Intel Core i7-7Y75 mobile CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's also going all-in on USB Type-C with two of the new ports and no Type-A ports.

The 13.3-inch Spin 5 is a more affordable $650. It packs an Intel Core i5-6200U CPU, 8GB of RAM (with options up to 16GB) and a 256GB SSD. It includes two USB 2.0 ports, a single USB 3.0 port and a 1080p display.

Both devices are available now on Acer's website and other retailers including Amazon, Best Buy and Newegg.

