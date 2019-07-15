Trending

Prime Day Bounty: Save $200 on the Acer Spin 3

Here at Laptop Mag, we love a good 2-in-1. That's why we're glad to see that the Acer Spin 3 got a nice price cut for Prime Day, lowering the original $809 cost down to $699, a savings of $110. The laptop can seamlessly switch from a traditional laptop to a tablet, tent mode for watching movies or stand mode for presentation. It also ships with a rechargeable active stylus, which makes the notebook that much more versatile.

  • Acer Spin 3 for $699 ($110 off, Core i7/16GB of RAM/512GB SSD) 

This iteration of the Spin 3 features an 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U CPU with 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD in a lightweight, inoffensive 14-inch chassis. The notebook also has a backlit keyboard and a 1920 x 1080 touch panel. It's a solid option for students, mobile and creative professionals who don't want to break the bank for a reliable system.

We reviewed the Core i5 model of the laptop and were impressed with its long battery life, good performance and solid speaker. The notebook lasted 9 hours and 12 minutes on the Laptop Mag battery test, which means it'll last longer than the average workday. It did well on our overall performance tests and has a fairly zippy SSD. And it's one of the rare laptops that has solid audio so you don't need to immediately reach for the headphones. 

The Acer Spin 3 isn't without its flaws: namely a dim display and a bucketload of bloatware. But this convertible laptop is a versatile workhorse that can do a little bit of everything fairly well. 

