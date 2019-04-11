Acer Chromebook 715 Is Aluminum, First With Fingerprint Reader and Numpad

NEW YORK -- Acer just announced the Acer Chromebook 715 and Acer Chromebook 714 at the company’s Next@Acer event this morning. There’s no word on price and availability as of yet.

What’s most unique about both of these machines is that they have a fingerprint reader, which is a first for Chromebooks. On top of that, the Chromebook 715 is the first of its kind to have a dedicated number pad.

Acer Chromebook 715 Acer Chromebook 714 Starting Price TBD TBD Display 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080 optional touchscreen 14-inch, 1920 x 1080 optional touchscreen CPU Intel Pentium Gold 4417U, Celeron 3867U, Core i3-8130U, Core i5-8250U RAM Up to 16GB Graphics Intel HD 620 Storage 32GB, 64GB, 128GB eMMC Ports Two USB Type-C, one USB 3.0, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Kensington lock slot, microSD card slot Size 14.42 x 9.79 x 0.7 inches 12.72 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Weight 3.97 pounds 3.31 pounds

The Acer Chromebook 715 and 714 can be configured up to an 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U processor, 16GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage and an Intel HD 620 GPU. Both machines will also feature two USB Type-C ports, one USB 3.0 port, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a Kensington lock slot and a microSD card slot.

MORE: Best Acer Laptops

These enterprise Chromebooks sport a sleek and sexy aluminum chassis, and because of their mil-spec tested durability, they can take the average wear and tear from business travel. However, the Acer Chromebook 715 alone has a fully back-lit keyboard as well as a 75 degree field-of-view camera that will make taking conference calls a breeze.

Thankfully, the 715 and 714 aren't going to be plagued with a 768p screen, and instead they get the benefit of a full 1920 x 1080, 15.6-inch and 14-inch display, respectively. From what I've seen so far, the panels are actually decently colorful, but still didn't look very bright. The 715 and 714 do offer an optional 10-finger touchscreen panel.

When I tested the keyboard on the Chromebook 715 and 714, the keys felt like they had some short travel, but were rather clicky, allowing for a comfortable typing experience.

Acer rates these Chromebooks for up to 12 hours of battery life, and while Chromebooks tend to get better battery life than your average Windows laptop, the number still seems a little high.

We're excited to get the Acer Chromebook 715 and 714 through our lab when they finally launch, so stay tuned to our full review and benchmarks.