Acer Aspire Timeline 1810TZ Reviewed: Power, Portability Under $600

Behold the Acer Aspire Timeline 1810TZ, an 11-inch ultraportable notebook that hitches day-long battery life with quick-footed processing power.

Designed to compete in the space between netbooks and larger notebooks, the 1810TZ lasted about nine hours on our battery tests and its Geekbench results rivaled those of netbooks. That means it can handle many of the same tasks you'd throw at a 10-inch portable and it lasts longer on a charge than many of them too.

But does the Timeline 1810TZ, with its integrated graphics solution that's less impactful than the Nvidia Ion technology built into many netbooks, step up to the visual-media plate with equal confidence? And is it worth the $579 tag, a price point that eclipses some high-performing netbooks? Find the answers to both in our full review.