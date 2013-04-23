$99 Pantech Perception Coming to Verizon with Gesture Controls

Pantech isn't one of the top Android phone manufacturers here in the United States, but the South Korean phone manufacturer hopes to make waves on Thursday with the debut of the Perception, which offers Galaxy S4-like gesture controls.

Motion sensors in the Perception allow the user to wave their hand in front of the device in order to control the phone's features. According to Verizon, Motion Sense is used to answer calls, change music tracks, scroll through contacts, and browse photos. The Perception and the Motion Sense technology will be exclusive to Verizon -- at least initially.

In addition to the motion-sensing technology, the Perception will feature Camnote. The app -- available as a stand-alone download for iOS and Android -- allows users to take paper notes and digitize them for quick searching and retrieval later through the device.

Otherwise, the Perception is fairly standard as far as current Android smartphones go, and reasonably priced at $99.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate through Verizon Wireless. The device runs Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, sports a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED screen, 16GB of internal memory, and 8-megapixel front and 2-megapixel rear-facing cameras.