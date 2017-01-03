New 15-inch HP Spectre x360 Gets Superb Screen, Kaby Lake

The 13-inch HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite 2-in-1s, and it appears that the company is ready to give the 15.6-inch model a similar treatment. The new Spectre will start at $1,280 when it launches in February with a 7th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia GeForce 940 MX GPU with 2GB of VRAM.

When we went hands-on with the 2-in-1 at the CES technology show in Las Vegas, we were impressed by the touchscreen’s vibrant colors, which we hope will hold up in our lab testing. HP claims the screen offers 170-degree viewing angles and measures 340 nits of brightness. We also appreciated how small the computer is, at 0.7 inches thick and just over 4 pounds.

Starting Price: $1,279.99

Available: February 26, 2017

Key Specs: 7th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU with 2GB of VRAM, 15.6-inch 4K display and up to 1TB of storage.

What's New: HP is promising 170-degree viewing angles and a bright 340-nit display.

Why You Should Care: We called the 13.3-inch version of this laptop one of the best computers HP has ever made, and we’re hoping the improvements to the display and the latest specs make this one just as good, if not better.

