Microsoft 365 Copilot event: New AI features for Copilot's 'next phase'

Welcome to Laptop Mag's coverage of Microsoft's September Copilot special event.

Here, you can catch a real-time stream of our commentary as the event happens below, as well as our coverage before the event begins. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, will go live on LinkedIn at 11 am EST (8 am PST).

Expect news on Microsoft's vision for Copilot as it enters what it's calling "wave 2." We're expecting to see new AI features to popular Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, and more and a better look at the future of AI PCs.

Let's dive right in.

Copilot is the future of work on Windows

An AI-powered Microsoft Word might seem as mind-blowing as ChatGPT o1 or even Google's new Pixel phone features, but Microsoft is intent on making Copilot — its version of Google Gemini or Apple Intelligence — a big part of our Windows future.

Today we'll get a glimpse at what that means and maybe even some surprises.