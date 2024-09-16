Microsoft 365 Copilot event: New AI features for Copilot's 'next phase'
At a special event, Microsoft will reveal its future ambitions for Copilot and Microsoft 365
Welcome to Laptop Mag's coverage of Microsoft's September Copilot special event.
Here, you can catch a real-time stream of our commentary as the event happens below, as well as our coverage before the event begins. Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, will go live on LinkedIn at 11 am EST (8 am PST).
Expect news on Microsoft's vision for Copilot as it enters what it's calling "wave 2." We're expecting to see new AI features to popular Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, and more and a better look at the future of AI PCs.
Let's dive right in.
Copilot is the future of work on Windows
An AI-powered Microsoft Word might seem as mind-blowing as ChatGPT o1 or even Google's new Pixel phone features, but Microsoft is intent on making Copilot — its version of Google Gemini or Apple Intelligence — a big part of our Windows future.
Today we'll get a glimpse at what that means and maybe even some surprises.
What a better Copilot means for AI PCs
At Laptop Mag PCs are kind of our thing, so we'll be eager to see not only what new AI features Microsoft has in store for popular apps like Word and Excel, but for what those additions mean for AI PCs.
If Copilot gets genuinely better at saving you time answering emails or staring at spreadsheets, I think we all agree Microsoft is taking a step in the right direction.
Trusting your Copilot
One of Microsoft's biggest tasks will be making sure the next wave of Copilot is even more refined.
As it stands, AI features can be handy, but often don't get jobs done 100% of the way. On top of that, they're prone to "hallucinations" that can make some results inaccurate.
If we really are going to rely on Copilot to help us with work, it'll need to be more airtight.
