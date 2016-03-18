Trending

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (6th Gen) Review

By Avram Piltch

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers the best combination of productivity, portability and performance of any business laptop.

Better Than Prime Day: $75 Off Lenovo's New ThinkBooks

By Hilda Scott

Dell XPS 15 (2018) Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Dell XPS 15 offers serious power and nearly 12 hours of battery life in an attractive chassis.

Dell XPS 13 9370 (2018) Review

By Avram Piltch

The Dell XPS 13 9370 offers strong performance, long battery life and a stunning screen in a chassis that's slimmer and more attractive than ever.

Apple MacBook (2017) Review

By Mark Spoonauer

The refreshed MacBook offers swifter Kaby Lake performance and a better typing experience while retaining the same long battery life and barely-there design.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Review

By Henry T. Casey

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a 14-inch business convertible with a gorgeous screen.

Razer Blade Stealth Review

By Sherri L. Smith

The Razer Blade Stealth packs a powerful 8th-gen processor and a QHD display into a very sleek frame, but the battery life is still short.

Help Me, Laptop! Razer Blade or Asus ROG Zephyrus?

By Sherri L. Smith

6 Reasons to Buy the Dell XPS 13, and 2 Reasons to Skip

By Mark Spoonauer

Help Me, LAPTOP: What Are the Best Ultrabooks Under $800?

By Andrew E. Freedman

Dell Inspiron 11 3000 (2015) 2-in-1 Review

By Henry T. Casey

The Dell Inspiron 11 3000 2-in-1 is a highly affordable convertible that is short on battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Review

By Avram Piltch

Thanks to its long battery life, plethora of ports and standout keyboard, the Thinkpad 13 is an affordable productivity powerhouse

HP Spectre Review

By Sam Rutherford

While its battery life leaves a lot to be desired, the HP Spectre is one of the thinnest, most powerful and best looking ultraportables on the market.

Lenovo ThinkPad 13 (2016) Review

By Avram Piltch

With long battery life, a sharp screen and an awesome keyboard, the ThinkPad 13 is a productivity powerhouse with an affordable price

HP EliteBook Folio G1 Review

By Avram Piltch

The groundbreakingly-thin EliteBook Folio G1 provides a first-class design and productivity experience, but suffers from second-class battery life.

Lenovo ThinkPad T460s Review

By Avram Piltch

Although we'd like more battery life, the ThinkPad T460s offers solid performance and wide viewing angles in a compact, durable chassis.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2016) Review

By Avram Piltch

With a brilliant screen, long battery life and awesome keyboard, the 2.6-pound ThinkPad X1 Carbon is as pleasant to use as it is to carry.

Lenovo ThinkPad X260 Review

By Avram Piltch

A great choice for business travelers, the ThinkPad X260 pairs a fantastic keyboard and lightweight body with over 17 hours of battery life.

Toshiba Portege A30t Review

By Brian Nadel

The Portege A30t has a vibrant, high-res touch screen and lightweight chassis, but weak battery life, a shallow keyboard and some missing business features limit its utility.

Lenovo ThinkPad T460 Review

By Avram Piltch

The ThinkPad T460 empowers workers with a great typing experience, long battery life, strong build quality and solid performance.