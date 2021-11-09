Trending

Zhiyun launches new Crane M3 3- axis gimbal for smaller cameras and cellphones

The new Crane M3 3-axis gimbal a desirable option for content creators

Zhiyun launches Crane M3 3-axis gimbal
(Image credit: Zhiyun)

Today Zhiyun launched the Crane M3 3-axis gimbal aimed at content creators who use smaller DSLRs, mirrorless cameras, and cellphones. Measuring just 11.3 x 6.1 x 2.9-inches and weighing just 1.5 pounds without the quick release plate and included tripod. Its lovely white and black esthetic is stylish; it can easily be stowed away in your backpack and provide smooth footage while on the move. 

Zhiyun claims that the Crane M3 is compatible with over 90% of mirrorless cameras, featuring stronger, reverse loaded-loaded motors that provide more torque and 3-axis stabilization. The M3 has a  brand new in-built dual-color 800-lumen LED temperature lighting and a professional audio port to aid content creators even further.  

Zhiyun has been kind enough to send us a review unit, and we will be putting it through its paces in the days to come. The Crane M3 comes in three kits; the standard costs $369, which comes with the gimbal and tripod. The Combo package will run you $449 and arrives with the Crane M3, Tripod Plus, cell phone mount, Trans mount, and easy go backpack. The Pro package kit will set you back $649 comes with everything in the combo kit but adds a handy shotgun microphone. 

The other cool feature of the Crane M3 gimbal is the 1.22-inch color touchscreen that allows users to change settings, "enabling parameter adjustments to a range of gimbal mode settings (portrait, vortex mode, and go-mode) as well as follow speed. The intuitive display panel also indicates operational camera status, connection to the gimbal, and battery levels." We will have the full review of the Crane M3 3-axis gimbal soon. 

