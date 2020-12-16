Yoga C740 drops to just $699 in Lenovo laptop deal

Lenovo holiday laptop deals take hundreds of dollars off its flexible 2-in-1 laptops. If you're due for an upgrade or gift shopping for someone special, it's the perfect time to snag one for less.

As part of the sale, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C740 14 for $699.99 via coupon, "SEASONSGREETINGS2". This convertible laptop usually retails for $870, so that's $170 off its normal price. It's the lowest price we've seen for this configuration and undercuts Amazon's current price by $50. In terms of laptop deals, it's one of the best we've seen all year.

Lenovo holiday laptop deals

Lenovo Yoga C740 14 2-in-1 Laptop: was $869 now $699 @ Lenovo

Lenovo's sitewide holiday laptop deals knock $170 off the Lenovo Yoga C740 via coupon, "SEASONSGREETINGS2". This machine packs a 14-inch, (1920 x 1080) IPS matte touchscreen, 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. If you want more power, the Yoga C740 with Core i7 CPU is on sale for $799 ($170 off) via coupon, "SEASONSGREETINGS1". View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3: was $374 now $299 @ Lenovo

If you're on a smaller budget, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is $130 off via coupon, "FLEXDEAL". It features an 11.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. Powered by Windows 10 in S mode, this is one of the most affordable 2-in-1 laptops out there.View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga C740 is one of the best laptops to buy if you want a convertible machine.

The laptop in this deal packs a 14-inch, (1920 x 1080) IPS matte touchscreen, 1.6-GHz Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C740 review, we praised its slim, versatile design and battery life, which endured 10 hours and 18 minutes in our test. We also liked its built-in security features and gave it 4 out of 5 stars for its overall solid performance.

During testing, the Yoga C740's handled day-to-day emails, YouTube breaks, document creating, editing, and creative takes. We edited short videos on the laptop that rendered smoothly within an acceptable time frame.

Sporting a sleek and attractive design, the Yoga C740 has a smooth, sandblasted aluminum chassis. Its 360-degree flip-and-fold design makes it easy to go from PC to tablet, tent or stand mode. For peace of mind, it has a fingerprint scanner that works with Windows Hello so you can lock and unlock the laptop with the tip of your finger. Lenovo engineers also added a physical webcam shutter button to protect you from unauthorized viewing.

At 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches and 3.1 pounds, the Yoga C740 is slightly heavier and larger than the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.7 pounds, 12.1.14 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches). As for ports, the Yoga C740 is equipped with a USB 3.1 Type-A Gen 1 port and two USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 ports.

Simply put, the Yoga C740 is a solid pick if you're looking for a 2-in-1 laptop for work, school and everything in between. This deal ends December 23 as stock permits, so you'll want to jump on it fast.

If you're on a smaller budget, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 is on sale for just $299 ($130 off) via coupon, "FLEXDEAL". Powered by Window 10 in S mode, it has an 11.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS touchscreen, 1.1-GHz Intel Pentium N5030 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD. This deal ends on December 20.