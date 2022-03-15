Xiaomi 12 unveiled — new Android flagship phones ready to take on the Galaxy S22

Xiaomi announced its new like of flagship Android phones, revealing the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and a mid-range Xiaomi 12X with Snapdragon 870 and 5G connectivity.



Both the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro models will be available starting this April, with prices starting at $749 for the Xiaomi 12 and $999 for the Xiaomi 12 Pro. We've already got reviews in for both of the company's latest smartphones, and you can check them out below.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

As for the Xiaomi 12X, it's also expected to launch in April with prices starting at $649. According to the Beijing-based tech giant, the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will both receive three Android OS updates — starting with Android 12 — and four years of security patches. Plus, those who pick up any of the three models will get up to three months of YouTube Premium for free, which also includes YouTube Music Premium.



You can find out all you need to know about the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro in our reviews. For a better look at the Xiaomi 12X, read on.

Xiaomi 12X

The Xiaomi 12X is the most affordable model in the 12 Series, starting off a $649. It comes in two configurations, including 8GB of RAM (LPDDR5 RAM) and 128GB of storage, along with a model with 256GB of storage. It's available Gray, Purple and Blue.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 870 with 5G, along with a 6.28-inch FHD+ (2400 x 1080) AMOLED DotDisplay with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a claimed 1,100 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ support, and a 120Hz AdaptiveSync. The body of the phone is similar to the Samsung Galaxy S22 in style, with dimensions of 6 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches and weighing 6.2 ounces.



As for cameras, expect a 50MP main camera with f/1.88 aperture and 2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 123-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture, along with a 5MP telemacro camera. You can also expect "One-click AI Cinema" for video-editing and Night mode.



In terms of battery, the Xiaomi 12X sports a 4,500mAh battery capacity with 67W wired turbo charging, but doesn't come with any wireless charging like its two Xiaomi 12 siblings. While a 67W charger is good, the Xiaomi 12 Pro comes with an even better 120W HyperCharge.



Another one of the more significant differences is that the Xiaomi 12X comes with MIUI13 OS over Android 11 instead of Android 12. Plus, it comes with Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity instead of Bluetooth 5.2 found in the other two pricier models.