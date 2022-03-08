Where to buy the Mac Studio — pre-order starting today

The Mac Studio is the beefed up Mac Mini we’ve always wanted — here’s how to get your hands on one.

So, it turns out that the rumors were true. The Mac Mini now has a more powerful big brother, which looks like the Mini’s chunkier sibling and is 8x faster than the M1.

But all that extra chunk is there by design for the beasty internals. Inside, you’ll find an M1 Ultra, a minimum of 32GB RAM and up to 8TB storage. Alongside the tonne of I/O round back, alongside an SD card slot and 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports round front, this has everything you need for a professional workload.

Where to buy the Mac Studio

So far, it should come as no surprise that the only place confirmed to get pre-orders is Apple themselves — ready to launch on March 18. Expect to see more retailers opening up shop soon, though.

Apple (US): starting at $1,999

Pricing has remained consistent to the outgoing model — starting at $1,999 with the M1 Max. Jump up to the M1 Ultra for $3,999.

Apple (UK): starting at £1,999

Pricing has remained consistent to the outgoing model — starting at £1,999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. Jump up to the M1 Ultra for £3,999

Where to buy the Apple Studio Display

(Image credit: Apple)

Of course, that’s not the only thing Apple announced that is sure to get creative pros drooling. Alongside this, Tim Cook announced the Studio Display: a 27-inch 5K panel with A13 Bionic, an upgraded 12MP Ultra wide camera and improved audio. This is sure to give you one of the best windows into your work.