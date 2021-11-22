What is Walmart Plus? Cost and membership benefits to consider

Walmart Plus is worth considering if you're checking out store membership programs. So what is Walmart Plus?

Simply put, Walmart Plus is a membership program for loyal shoppers and Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime . With membership perks like early access to Black Friday deals, free unlimited delivery, fuel discounts and more, Walmart Plus is a great Amazon Prime alternative.

Walmart Plus Membership: free 15-day trial @ Walmart Walmart Plus Membership: free 15-day trial @ Walmart

Walmart Plus paid members get early access to Walmart Black Friday deals. Walmart Plus costs $12.95 per month or $98 a year. There here's no risk, you can cancel any time. Walmart Plus members also get free delivers on products and groceries, gas station discounts, and fast, contact-free shopping with the Mobile scan & go app.

Walmart Plus cost

Walmart Plus costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 15-day risk-free trial. You can sign up for Walmart Plus here if you don't want to commit right away.

Bear in mind, Walmart Plus trial members do not get access to early Black Friday deals or first dibs on high demand products.

How much does Walmart Plus cost

One of the best Walmart Plus membership benefits is early access to Walmart deals. This year on Black Friday, Walmart Plus members get to shop Walmart Black Friday deals online 4 hours before everyone else.

Having a Walmart Plus account might help you secure hot-selling, high demand items. One example is today's Walmart Plus Black Friday early access event for its PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. Walmart Plus paid members get first crack at a chance to buy these hard to get consoles.

Another benefit of having a Walmart Plus account is access to Scan & Go within the Walmart app. As a member, you can avoid long lines and experience fast and easy contactless shopping.

Walmart Plus members also get unlimited free same-day delivery for groceries and fuel discounts 5 cents per gallon. Gas discounts can be redeemed at any Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express, and Sam's Club gas stations in the U.S.

Is Walmart Plus worth it?

Walmart Plus offers enticing membership perks to help you save money and time in the long run. If you primarily shop online for essentials and groceries, you'll benefit from unlimited free same day delivery options.

With both online and in-store benefits and Scan & Go access, Walmart Plus is a wise choice if you prefer contactless shopping at physical stores.