Walmart reveals new membership program, why Amazon should be worried

Walmart officially announced plans to launch its rumored Walmart Plus rewards membership program, Tuesday.

The new subscription service aims to bring money-and-time-saving benefits to loyal Walmart customers for a competitive fee. With Walmart's strong online presence as well as over 4,700 big-box stores, Walmart Plus has a long-reach advantage.

Members get perks like unlimited free product and groceries delivery from 2,700 Walmart stores. Other great perk of Walmart’s loyalty program are Walmart gas station discounts and faster shopping with the "Scan & Go" app, similar to Amazon Go.

“Life feels more complicated than ever. Walmart+ is designed to make it easier – giving customers an option to not have to sacrifice on cost or convenience,” Walmart chief customer officer, Janey Whiteside said in statement.

“We know shopping should fit customers’ needs, not the other way around. We have always been a champion for the right item at the right price, but now it’s more than that. We have the right shopping solutions at the right time, too.”, Whiteside added.

Walmart Plus will be available on September 15 and costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month. It also includes a 15-day free trial so you can test it out before you commit.

For families on a budget looking for a means to save, Walmart Plus is an Amazon Prime alternative that offers pretty much the same perks for a lower annual fee.

What is Walmart Plus?

Also on the growing list of Walmart Plus benefits are Scan & Go fast in-store shopping as well as fuel discounts at gas stations among Walmart, Murphy USA, Murphy Express and soon, Sam's Club.

How much is a Walmart Plus Membership?

By comparison, Walmart's $98 annual fee is $21 cheaper than Amazon Prime which is $119 a year.

When can I get Walmart Plus?

