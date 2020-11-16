Upcoming MacBooks could finally get this oft-requested feature

With the recent release of the new MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini featuring Apple's new M1 processor many have been scouring for information on what will be coming next. A recent patent filing from Apple suggests that one long-awaited iPhone feature may soon be coming to Mac.

The patent filing revealed by Apple World Today, suggests that Apple will be bringing Face ID to Mac shortly. Which makes sense, being that there are webcams on the MacBooks and facial recognition is now becoming popular in competitor's recent laptop offerings.

The filings state "In some embodiments, an electronic device optionally identifies a person’s face, and optionally performs an action in accordance with the identification.” They also mention “In some embodiments, an electronic device optionally determines a gaze location in a user interface, and optionally performs an action in accordance with the determination.”

This implies a user would be able to interact with their MacBook simply by using their eyes. This would be a huge development, especially for the handicapped as they would be able to navigate their MacBooks, launch, and use applications simply with their eyes.