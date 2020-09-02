Tiger Lake CPUs to be housed inside new fleet of Asus VivoBook laptops

Intel's 11th Gen Tiger Lake CPUs are the talk of the town, and Asus is poised to house these buzzworthy processors in its new, upcoming fleet of VivoBook laptops.

According to Intel, Tiger Lake — packed with brand-spankin' new Xe graphics — will provide a “generational leap” in CPU performance, which will reportedly offer industry-leading graphics, more memory bandwidth, higher power efficiency and more. Here are some of the Asus laptops that will feature these highly anticipated processors.

Asus VivoBook S series laptops with Tiger Lake CPUs

Asus has blessed its VivoBook S laptops with the new Tiger Lake CPUs. These notebooks are ultraportable devices with distinctly styled diamond-cut edges and metallic-textured finishes. Users who love a splash of color on their keyboard will love the color-blocked edges of the VivoBook S laptops' Enter key.

Asus VivoBook S13 (Image credit: Asus)

The new VivoBook S laptops will sport up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM and a large-capacity PCIe SSD with Intel's Optane Memory H10 that offers speedy storage. The VivoBook S-series notebooks also have a diverse set of ports for impressive connectivity options, including Thunderbolt 4.

Asus is launching the newly updated VivoBook S series in a trio of iterations: the 13-inch VivoBook S13 (S333EA), the 14-inch VivoBook S14 (S433EA) and the 15-inch VivoBook S15 (S533EA).

Asus VivoBook S14 (Image credit: Asus)

The Asus VivoBook S-series laptops are available in multiple colors to best reflect your personality.

Asus VivoBook 14/15 series laptops with Tiger Lake CPUs

Asus is also upgrading its VivoBook 14/15 series laptops with Tiger Lake CPUs. Purpose-built for work and play, this clique of Asus laptops have vivid and colorful displays. They are powered by up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors with Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6 and a large-capacity PCIe SSD.

Asus VivoBook 14/15 (Image credit: Asus)

If colors such as Dreamy White, Cobalt Blue and Bespoke Black call to you, grab the VivoBook F513EA model. But if hues such as Hearty Gold, Indie Black and Transparent Silver are more your speed, grab the K413EQ or K513EQ model.

On top of that, if you'd like an easy-to-access number pad on your trackpad for solving quick mathematical equations, the VivoBook 14 is the best fit for you.

And last but not least, Asus is equipping its newly updated 2-in-1 VivoBook Flip 14 with Tiger Lake CPUs. The compact convertible, sporting a 360-hinge, can transform into a number of different orientations, including clamshell mode, tent mode and tablet mode. The VivoBook Flip 14 also supports Asus' stylus for note takers and casual artists who love finagling with digital pens.

(Image credit: Asus)

The VivoBook Flip 14 is powered with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPUs with Xe graphics, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Flip 14 will also offer a generous amount of ports, including Thunderbolt 4. The fancy 2-in-1 will be available in Indie Black and Transparent Silver.

We recently reviewed this VivoBook Flip 14's predecessor, which has a lightning-fast AMD Ryzen 4000-series CPU. We can't wait to see how the new Tiger-Lake equipped processors compare to the AMD-packed Flip 14.

Asus' VivoBook S series laptops, VivoBook 14/15 notebooks and the Flip 14 will hit store shelves in October.