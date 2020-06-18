This adorable laptop is smaller than a phone — and it runs Windows 10

Laptops are getting smaller and smaller, but we have seemingly reached a whole new level of tiny. The OneMix 1S+ is a 7-inch laptop that can be rotated into a tablet (via Windows Central). 2-in-1 combos aren't uncommon, but ones this small are few and far between. In fact, the OneMix is smaller than some phones.

The OneMix 1S+ will cost you $600, and on the inside, it packs an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and its 7-inch screen has a resolution of 1920 x 1200-pixels. This laptop does not support 4G LTE, but it does possess 2.4GHz and 5.0GHz dual-band Wi-Fi.

Most fascinating about this gadget is how it shows the laptop and phone industries working in reverse. While phones boast that they're getting bigger screens, laptops are attempting to pack as much power into as tiny of an exterior as possible.

Considering the OneMix 1S+ is actually smaller than some phones, it's amusing to imagine how much tinier laptops could get over the course of the coming years.