Surface Pro 7 Cyber Monday deal includes keyboard AND pen for $430 off

Microsoft's new Surface Pro 7 is an excellent detachable tablet, but it only lives up to its full potential when paired with the optional keyboard and pen. That's why a massive discount off a Surface Pro 7 bundle might be the Cyber Monday deal of the year.

Best Buy is selling a Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 256GB SSD) bundled with a black Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen ($99 value) for just $999, or $430 off the retail price.

This is one of the steepest discounts we've ever seen on Microsoft's Surface devices. What makes it so great is that it includes everything you need for under $1,000, so you're essentially getting both a tablet and laptop for the price.

Surface Pro 7 (Core i5) w/ keyboard & pen: was $1,429 now $999

Best Buy is taking $430 off the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 CPU and 256GB of storage. Again, this epic deal includes the Surface Pen and Type Cover keyboard, accessories we strongly recommend. View Deal

In our Surface Pro 7 review, we awarded the tablet a 4-star rating, praising the device for its premium metal chassis, fast performance and bright, vivid 12.3-inch display.

While battery life took a hit this year, the tablet's upgraded 10th Gen Intel CPUs boosted performance over the previous model. We're also relieved that Microsoft finally adopted a USB-C port for charging devices, even if it's not Thunderbolt 3.

We love this deal because it includes the Type Cover keyboard and Surface Pen stylus, two excellent accessories. The Type Cover keyboard, in particular, is the best in its class and super comfortable to type on.

If you miss out on this deal, don't worry. We're tracking all the biggest discounts on our best Cyber Monday deals hub and also have a list of the best Surface Cyber Monday deals.