Surface Laptop Go pre-order: Where to buy Microsoft's new laptop

Microsoft is welcoming two new members to its family of devices this month. Beginning on October 13, the Surface Laptop Go and Surface Laptop Go for Business will land at select retailers.

Pricing for the Surface Laptop Go starts at $549.99, whereas the Windows Pro-charged Surface Laptop Go for Business starts at $799.99. With its modest entry-level pricing, the Surface Laptop Go will appeal to anyone looking for an everyday laptop that feels premium.

The base model Surface Laptop Go packs a 12.5-inch touchscreen, a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 64GB SSD. Its entry-level business-oriented sibling totes the same specs except that it has 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Ahead of their official launch date, the newest Surface portables are now available at the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy and antonline. These machines aim to offer the perfect balance of performance, reliability and beauty to accommodate just about everyone.

The Surface Laptop Go is the lightest and most affordable Surface laptop to date. It comes in three different flavors — Platinum, Ice Blue, and Sandstone.

All pre-orders ship to meet the Surface Laptop Go's October 13 release date.

Surface Laptop Go preorders

