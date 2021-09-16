Surface Laptop Go deal takes $200 off Microsoft's lightweight PC

As its name implies, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is one of the most portable notebooks out there. And once again, it returns to a stellar deal price this week.

Right now, you can get the Surface Laptop Go with 256GB SSD for $699 from Amazon. This configuration normally costs $899, so that's $200 in savings and $3 shy of its record low price.

In terms of Surface deals, this is one of the best we've seen all summer.

Surface Laptop Go deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

Currently, the 256GB model Surface Laptop Go is $200 off its normal price at Amazon. It has a 12.4-inch (1536 x 1024) touch screen and a 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, coupled with 8GB of RAM. It also houses Intel UHD graphics and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go is ultraportable and powerful for its size. The laptop in this deal packs a 12.4-inch touchscreen, 1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G1 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

As we found in our Surface Laptop Go review, it has a stylish, premium design, class-leading keyboard and great-looking display. In real-world testing, we launched 20 Microsoft Edge browser tabs — two of which played 1080p YouTube videos while another pair streamed Twitch. The Surface Laptop Go just kept chugging along.

For good measure, we added web browsing and photo editing in Pixlr into the mix. There were no crashes or significant signs of lag.

In our lab's Geekbench 5 overall performance test, the Surface Laptop Go notched a score of 3,117, beating the brakes off the Intel Y-series CPU-powered Surface Go 2 (1,563, Core m3-8100Y) and the Pixelbook Go (1,356, Core i5-8200Y).

When it comes to design, the Surface Laptop Go sports a gorgeous aluminum and unique soft-to-the-touch plastic build. Its 12.4-inch display and class-leading keyboard are suitable for work, school, and everything in between. Connectivity-wise, the Surface Laptop Go equips you with a USB 3.1 Type-A port, USB Type-C input, Surface Connect port for charging the device, and headphone jack.

With a weight of 2.5 pounds and 11 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches, the Surface Laptop Go is on a par with its competitors. It's slightly lighter than the Asus' ZenBook 13 UX325UA (11.9 x 8 x 0.5 inches, 2.5 pounds) and HP Envy x360 13 (12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches, 2.9 pounds).

Simply put, the Surface Laptop Go is worth considering if you want a lightweight laptop for everyday carry.