Star Wars-themed 2TB Xbox External hard drive drops to $89 in Cyber Monday deal

If you're looking to expand the storage on your new Xbox this Cyber Monday deal, you might be interested in Seagate's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2TB External Hard Drive.

You can get the Seagate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2TB Xbox External Hard Drive for $89.99 at Amazon. Not only is this a great deal, but with the limited storage in your Xbox, you were probably looking to upgrade anyways. And the plug-and-play USB 3.0 setup means you don't have to fuss around with a lengthy installation.

Seagate Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2TB External Xbox Hard Drive: was $99 now $89 @ Amazon

Seagate's 2TB External Xbox Hard Drive is currently $10 off. It's a great deal for those looking to expand the storage on their console. The hard drive sports an iconic design depicting a Star Wars purge trooper, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Seagate's 2TB External Xbox HDD is incredibly useful considering the current state of video games. With every passing year, game file sizes continue to grow exponentially, with some games even exceeding 200GB. Keep in mind, that while the hard drive will work with older Xbox One X, One S and 360 games, Series X and S games need the internal high-speed storage.

The newest Xbox model, the Series X, comes with 802GB of open storage. This means if you're a big AAA gamer, likely you won't be able to have more than 5 games installed on your device at any given time. Given this, it's easy to imagine why something like a 2TB external hard drive for your Xbox would be necessary. Video games are undeniably gigantic, and with these ridiculous file sizes comes the need for larger storage spaces.

