Save a whopping $430 on the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro for Prime Day

Prime Day 2022 deals are here and among them we're seeing huge price drops on our favorite Samsung gear, like the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro.

Right now, you can get the excellent Galaxy Book Pro for $879 (opens in new tab). That's $430 off its $1,299 base price and the lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Book Pro so far.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best laptops for both on the go and at-home users. This particular laptop has a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 AMOLED display, a Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD.

We reviewed its sibling. In our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 we raved about its vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED display and speedy performance. Overall it earned of 4 out of 5 stars and our prestigious Editor's Choice award. Considering the model on sale is not the exact one we reviewed, we can't put that much confidence in the performance of this laptop.

However, the Galaxy Book Pro is a potential powerhouse, as its portable, powerful and boasts a gorgeous AMOLED display. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop.