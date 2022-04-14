Samsung's excellent Galaxy Book Pro 360 gets massive $500 discount

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It affords you class-leading portability, a vivid 15-inch AMOLED display and long battery life.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Book Pro 360 for $699 directly from Samsung. Typically, this laptop costs $1,199, so that's $500 in savings and its biggest discount yet. Not only is this the Galaxy Book Pro 360's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best laptop deals you can get.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360: was $1,199 now $699 @ Samsung

This exceptional laptop deal takes $500 off the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro. The stylish and portable Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch 1080p AMOLED touch display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is a solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable 2-in-1.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro 360 is versatile, stylish and super-portable. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED touch screen, Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB solid state drive.

In our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review, we praise its class-leading portability, attractive design and vivid 15.6-inch AMOLED panel. We also found its battery life impressive – it lasted 13 hours and 34 minutes on our Laptop Battery Test. We gave the Galaxy Book Pro 360 and overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award co-sign.

During real-world testing, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 loaded 25 Google Chrome tabs, a Paramount+ stream with no issues. Even when our reviewer added document and photo editing into the mix, the laptop never lagged. The laptop in this deal runs on the same processor as the one we reviewed so we expect its performance to be on par.

At 2.3 pounds and 11.9 x 7.9 x 0.45 inches, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is more portable than competing 13-inch convertible laptops. It's lighter and thinner than the HP Envy X360 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches).

Now just under $700, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a solid choice if you're looking for a jack-off-all-trades laptop for work, school and everything else.