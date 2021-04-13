Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event set for April 28 — Everything you need to know

Samsung is set to unveil new products at another Galaxy Unpacked event on April 28. The company sent Laptop Mag its official invite (see above) for the showcase, which doesn't offer many hints besides saying "The most powerful Galaxy is coming."

That tagline should get Galaxy owners excited about tuning into the livestream, which will air on Samsung.com. These sorts of virtual event usually find their way onto YouTube. If this one does, we'll be sure to include an embedded video so you can watch it directly from this article.

For those counting, this is Samsung's third Galaxy Unpacked event of the year, and will surely not be the last. Samsung unveiled its flagship smartphones at its first event then talked up the Galaxy A series devices at a March Unpacked.

This mysterious Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, April 28 at 10am ET / 8am CT / 7am PT. As stated, it will be livestreamed on Samsung.com.

What will Samsung announce?

What Samsung will unveil remains a mystery though we have a few guesses. Recent rumors claim the Korean tech giant would host a June event for its Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 foldable smartphones. We'd be surprised if Samsung jumped the gun and revealed those devices several months early.

As for other phones, Samsung already released the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra earlier this year. That leaves the anticipated Galaxy S21 FE on the list, however, that budget-friendly device will likely arrive in the fall, closer to the holiday season. The same can be said for the Galaxy Note 21, which is said to arrive in August if it isn't canceled altogether.

Where does that leave us? Well, the folks here at Laptop Mag can't help but think a new Galaxy laptop could be the highlight of this event. Both the Galaxy Book Flex 15 and Galaxy Book S are due for an upgrade, with both having been launched around this time last year.

Of course, Samsung runs the gamut of tech categories so we could see new headphones, earbuds, smartwatches or other peripherals. However, that suspiciously Windows 10-esque cube in the invite and the suggestion of a "most powerful Galaxy" suggests a desktop or laptop could come next.