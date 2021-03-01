Samsung Chromebook 4 price tumbles to under $200 in epic laptop deal

Chromebook sales have exploded in the pandemic, as they are portable productivity machines that make the most of Google’s cloud computing solutions for work and play.

And now, one of the best low cost options in Samsung’s Chromebook 4 just got even cheaper. At Walmart, pick one up for just $199 — a $30 saving!

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $199 @ Walmart

Small and light, packed with power and generous stamina. The Samsung Chromebook 4 sports an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM and 32GB storage — all enclosed in a military-grade case with a 12.5-hour battery life.View Deal

Up top, you’ve got an 11.6-inch HD display, kept smooth with an Intel Celeron CPU and UHD Graphics.

For multitasking, you have 4GB RAM and 32GB memory which sounds small. But for an OS that relies on the cloud for storage and speed, this is more than enough.

And with the durable case, built-in webcam, decent 11.6-inch display and loud speakers, this is ideal for the casual workload if you’re in the WFH crowd, or for the kids to get their education via Google Classroom.