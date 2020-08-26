Razer's excellent Stealth 13 now $300 off in epic gaming laptop deal

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. You can now own the world's first gaming ultrabook for a stellar price.

Currently, Best Buy has Razer Blade Stealth 13 on sale for $1,499. Usually, you'd pay $1,799 for this gaming rig, so that's $300 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get this week.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the 60Hz display Blade Stealth 13 for $1,399 ($300 off) directly from Razer.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (120Hz): was $1,799 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $300 on Razer Blade Stealth 13. The model on sale packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p 120Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (60Hz): was $1,699 now $1,399 @ Razer

For a limited time, you can save $300 on Razer Blade Stealth 13. The model on sale packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p 60Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

The Razer Stealth 13 features a discrete graphics card, making it the world’s most powerful ultraportable.

For such a slim laptop, the Blade Stealth is mighty muscular. The Stealth 13 laptop on sale packs a 13.3-inch, 1080p 60Hz display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

Design-wise, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 retains the same inky black CNC aluminum chassis as its predecessor. Just about the only difference is that the lid lacks the Razer signature glowing green tri-snake logo that we know and love. The emblem is embossed in a semi-glossy finish.

At 3.1 pounds and measuring 11.9 x 8.3 x 0.6 inches, the new Stealth is heavier than contenders like the Dell XPS 13 (2.8 pounds, 11.6 x 7.8 x 0.6 inches) and the HP Spectre x360 (2.7 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches).

When you're not playing your favorite PC games , this Windows 10-powered laptop gives you all the tools you need for everyday tasks.

Connectivity-wise, the Blade Stealth gives you a Thunderbolt 3 port, a USB Type-C port and a Type-A port.