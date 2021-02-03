Razer Blade 15 Base Edition sees $580 price cut in epic gaming laptop deal

The Razer Blade 15 Base Edition offers everything you could ever want in a gaming laptop. It's VR-ready and delivers strong performance and reliable battery life.

Currently, Amazon has the 512GB model Razer Blade 15 Base Edition RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU on sale for $1,419.99. Usually, this laptop retails for $2,000, so you're saving $580. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming-specific laptop. In fact, it's one of the best gaming laptop deals we've seen in 2021 so far.

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition deal

Razer Blade 15 Base Edition Gaming Laptop: was $2,000 now $1,419.99 @ Amazon

Now $580 off, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition gaming laptop is at its best price yet. This machine packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 16GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD. In short, that means that you can play just about any AAA title at high frame rates. View Deal

Razer's Blade 15 Base Edition is one of the best gaming laptops to buy. With it you can enjoy truly immersive gaming when you pair it with a virtual reality headset like the Oculus Rift S and the HTC Vive Cosmos.

The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of VRAM and a 512GB SSD.

We tested the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition with Core i7-9750H CPU and liked its attractive aluminum design and near bezel-less display. We gave the Blade 15 Base Edition an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its overall performance and battery life. You can expect these attributes to be enhanced with this laptop's Core i7-10750H processor.

Measuring 14 x 9.3 x 0.8 inches with a weight of 5.0 pounds, the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition is on par with its competitors. It's just as thin as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.2 x 9.9 x 0.8, 4.5 pounds) and HP Omen 15 (14.2 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches, 5.4 pounds). It's slightly thicker than the Razer Blade Advanced (0.7 inches thick, 4.7 pounds).

If you're looking for a powerful machine to enhance your PC gaming experience, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15 Base Edition. Amazon didn't put an expiration date on this Razer deal, so don't hesitate too long.