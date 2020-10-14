Razer Blade 15 Advanced with Nvidia RTX 2070 Super is $600 off in Prime Day deal

If you're on the lookout for a powerful gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 Advanced might be worth checking out. Now that it's $600 off, you'd be saving lots of money on a powerful piece of tech.

You can get the Razer Blade 15 Advanced on sale for $1,999 at Amazon. This is one of the best Prime Day laptop deals out there, and it's one of the best Prime Day deals in general.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced: was $2599 now $1999 @ Amazon

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced may be expensive, but it's an absolute beast. And now that it's discounted by $600, it's definitely worth getting if you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop. Not only is it equipped with a Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, but its 300Hz display and Intel Core i7-10875H processor will give its best competitors a run for their money.View Deal

The Razer Blade 15 Advanced comes equipped with an Intel Core i7-10875H processor, Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU, a 300Hz display, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. These specs should be more than enough for you to handle some of the most demanding modern games.

We haven't tested this exact model of the Razer Blade 15, but in other tests with laptops equipped with a Nvidia RTX 2070 Super Max-Q, they've managed very well. In our Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Ultra, 1080p) test, we managed to hit 80 frames per second. Under the same circumstances, GTAV (Ultra, 1080p) managed 86 fps.

Thanks to the laptop's 300Hz display, you can achieve incredible visual clarity while playing a game at high framerate. The laptop is also quite minimalistic in design, making it a good pick for those not looking for anything overbearing or flashy.

