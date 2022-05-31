PSVR 2 may release in early 2023 — 'depending' on game development

Sony's hotly anticipated PlayStation VR2 has yet to receive an official launch date, but mass production is expected to kick off in the second half of 2022, leading to a potential release in early 2023.



According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for reliable Apple product rumors, PSVR 2 manufacturers will be entering mass production of the VR headset, with 1.5 million units expected, sometime towards the latter half of this year. With this in mind, Kuo claims the next-gen PlayStation headset will launch in the first quarter of 2023 — but it depends on PSVR 2 game development.

(1/5)My latest supply chain check suggests that the assembler and several component providers of PS VR2 will start mass production with about 1.5M units shipments in 2H22. Sony may launch it in 1Q23, depending on the development schedule of PS VR2 game titles. pic.twitter.com/NIqFgg4KjlMay 30, 2022 See more

Sony confirmed there will be over 20 first-party and third-party games available at launch for the PSVR 2. Announced at the 2022 business briefing (opens in new tab), PlayStation boss Jim Ryan spoke of a significant investment being made to secure third-party games and first-party exclusives, too.



We know Horizon Call of the Mountain, an exclusive new game built from the ground up for the PSVR 2, will be among the launch titles. Better yet, it's being co-developed by Guerrilla and Firesprite. As for all the other titles, Sony has yet to offer more details on what's to come. That said, a new State of Play is set to arrive on June 2, and it will show off 30 minutes of announcements. What's more, we're getting "a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2."

State of Play returns next week! Tune in live at 3pm PT on June 2 for reveals, announcements, and more: https://t.co/3lqi9GL9VZ pic.twitter.com/NLLTAgvgLYMay 27, 2022 See more

Kuo suggests the PSVR 2's launch will depend on the development schedule of VR titles, and the State of Play may offer a good indication of what phase in development they are in. Who knows, Sony may simply reveal a release date.



Sony shared in-depth details about the PSVR 2's specs, with the headset offering 4K HDR, 110-degree field of view, and foveated rendering. The OLED display also boasts 2000×2040 per eye resolution and frame rates from 90Hz to 120Hz. What's more, it's all connected to the PS5 via a single-cord USB-C setup.



We can't wait to get our hands on it, but in the meantime, check out what a $1,990 ‘future-proof’ VR headset can do in our Varjo Aero review.