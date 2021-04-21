PS5 restock tracker tips Target drop this week — Here are the details

In a recent PS5 restock update via Twitter, Target stores will have the PS5 console in stock this week. This news comes from known PS5 restock tracker and YouTuber, Jake Randall .

As our sister site, Tom's Guide reports, a PS5 restock will occur at Target within the coming days. According to Randall's Twitter post, the retailer's distribution warehouse shipped PS5 consoles to stores last weekend. Given Target's PS5 restock history, we could see a restock of units any day now.

Sony PS5 Console: $500 @Target

Due to high demand, finding the PS5 in stock is a deal in itself these days. The new PlayStation 5 console packs powerful components, stunning 4K graphics, and backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming console. View Deal

Sony PS5 Console (Digital Edition): $400 @ Target

The Editor's Choice Sony PS5 features fast loading, a speedy SSD, and great backwards compatibility. The Digital Edition PS5 has all the same features as the standard PS5 console, minus a disc drive. View Deal

The demand for the PS5 is so high that it's nearly impossible to buy.

On PS5 restock day, a fast checkout can help increase your odds of securing a console. One method is to create a Target account if you don't already have one. Save your shipping address and payment information to your account so all those details will be automatically filled when you're ready to cart. This will save you precious time during the checkout process. Randall recommends payment alternatives like Apple Pay, PayPal or RedCard.