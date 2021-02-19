PS5 DualSense mic weakens adaptive triggers — here's how to turn it off

PS5 fans have glorified the DualSense controller for its adaptive triggers that adjust the resistance of the L2 and R2 buttons, and the advanced haptic feedback that heightens gameplay immersion via tactile sensations.

However, if you're one of the elite who has managed to secure a PS5, these two awesome features may be weakened due to one culprit, according to MakeUseOf: the gosh-darned mic.

PS5 mic blamed for weakened adaptive triggers and haptic feedback

Whenever you play a game with voice-chat support, the PS5 DualSense's microphone will activate — just as long as you don't have another microphone connected to the console. However, according to MakeUseOf, when the DualSense's microphone kicks into gear, it stifles the intensity of the controller's adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

Even if you navigated to the Accessories > Controllers in the PS5's Settings menu and set the vibration and trigger-effect intensities to "Strong," once the DualSense's microphone is activated, the system will readjust your settings to "Weak."

This makes sense because while you're chatting with someone during a game, all those rumbles, vibrations and other mechanical functions in the background will be heard by players on the receiving end of your transmission.

As such, Sony thought it'd be best to auto-switch the settings to Weak. However, there may be times when you're not using the voice chat and you want to feel all the awesome sensations that the game has to offer. Here's a quick guide on how to turn off the mic to revert your settings back to "Strong."

How to turn off the PS5 DualSense mic

First, you can press the button under the PlayStation logo to mute your mic. It will turn orange to indicate that your mic is turned off. You can also navigate to Settings > Sound > Microphone. Here, you change "Microphone Status When Logged In" to Mute. Voila! Now you can enjoy the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback in all of its glory.