PS5 could get an Esports gambling system — Sony bets on the future

While PlayStation is known to host plenty of Esports titles, from Call of Duty: Warzone to Tekken 7, it may soon be a platform for gamers to place their bets on the biggest professional gaming tournaments.



Sony Interactive Entertainment has recently filed a patent for an Esports betting platform that allows users to place bets and be given odds during big events, and it could be coming straight to the PS5.

According to the patent (via Game Rant), the "E-Sports Betting Platform" will determine and present viewers the odds of professional gaming events for "pecuniary or non-pecuniary purposes." This means gamers will be able to bet and win money, or possibly gain other PlayStation-related prizes.

(Image credit: Sony)

Along with this, the patent mentions the betting system could use past game analysis to determine odds on the platform, or it could also determine these odds through parimutuel betting.



The patent explains there is also a method that includes establishing odds for a future event in a "computer simulation," along with allowing viewers to close out a bet at odds less than originally accepted or even double their bet if a team looking like they will win.



It's important to note the patent never specifically suggests the system will be coming to PlayStation consoles like the PS5 — referring to "computer simulation" devices instead.



However, the patent is under Sony Interactive Entertainment. Seeing as that part of Sony is for video game and digital entertainment, there's reason to believe the platform could come to PlayStation.



While Sony's Esports betting platform may not be seen for years, or even be used at all, filing the patent points out the company's interest in professional gaming. According to Statista, the global Esports market was valued at $1.08 billion as of 2021. By 2024, it's expected to increase to $1.62 billion. Sony could be betting on the future.