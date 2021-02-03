PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers will be compatible with your iPhone — thanks to upcoming iOS 14.5 update

The iOS 14.5 update will bring an influx of advantages to iPhone users, including an incredible privacy option that will require apps to request users' permission to track their data. But there's another hot new iOS 14.5 feature that will turn heads: PS5 and Xbox Series X controller compatibility (via The Verge).

iPhones and iPads will soon have the ability to be paired up with PS5's beloved DualSense controller and the Series X's gamepad, thanks to the forthcoming 14.5 update for iOS and iPadOS.

iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 will offer support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers

Though trying to secure a PS5 or Xbox Series X console is like hunting for Big Foot, the DualSense and Series X controllers are more accessible. You can get a taste of why our Senior Writer Rami Tabari prefers the PS5 (hint: it's the DualSense controller) by simply linking the gamepad to iOS or iPadOS 14.5 software.

We knew that Apple was working with Microsoft to ensure that iOS and iPadOS devices could support Series X and Series S controllers, according to the company's November press release: “Microsoft and Apple are working together to bring compatibility for the Xbox Series X controller to customers in a future update."

Not only is Apple materializing its Microsoft plans into reality this year, but it's also looping in Sony into its ecosystem. In the next update, the PS5 and Series X controllers used to play supported games from Apple Arcade and the App Store.

Here's another feature new iPhone users will love: device unlock via Apple Watch. Apple must've read reviewers' criticisms about the iPhone 12's sole avenue of biometric authentication (i.e. Face ID). In our pandemic-affected world, most people wear masks, which is not Face ID-friendly. Thankfully, with the iOS 14.5 update, users will be able to unlock their iPhone with an Apple Watch.

Apple hasn't officially announced when iOS 14.5 will roll out to all devices, but since it's in beta as of today, you should expect the update to arrive in a few months.