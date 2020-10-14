Prime Deal Steal: 50% off LG 24MP88HV-S 24-Inch IPS FHD Monitor

The LG 24MP88HV-S 24-Inch IPS FHD Monitor with Infinity Display and featuring a super-thin 2.5 millimeter bezel is great addition to your home office. IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology highlights the performance of this liquid crystal display. Response times are shortened, color reproduction (99% sRGB) is improved, and users can now view the screen at virtually any angle making this monitor a steal at $149.99.

LG 24MP88HV-S 24-Inch IPS Monitor with Infinity Display: Was $298 now $149.99 Enjoy this 24-inch FHD IPS Monitor that perfect for your home office. With a 60Hz refresh rate, good color reproduction and excellent clarity. View Deal

The LG 24MP88HV-S 24-Inch IPS FHD Monitor with Infinity Display is a solid performer and great for your home office. With over 99% coverage of the sRGB spectrum, this LG monitor is a solid solution for beginner photographers, graphic designers or anyone looking for solidly accurate color.

With Screen Split software, you can customize your monitor layout for multitasking with the latest version of LG Screen Split. Resize and display multiple windows at once, with 14 options including four different picture-in-picture (PIP) choices.

With Reader Mode which reduces blue light to help lessen eye fatigue, Reader Mode provides optimal conditions for reading. With just a click of a mouse, you can more comfortably read your display.

