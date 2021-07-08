Nikon Z9 launch may come in November or December — Details on Nikon's 8K flagship

A rumor reported by Nikon Rumors states that the respected site "received information from one of [its] good sources that the Nikon Z9 is rumored/expected to be announced in November/December timeframe." This leads us to believe that the upcoming Nikon Z9 will actually be launched in November or December this year.

Nikon already announced back in March that the new Nikon Z9 8K flagship camera would be coming this year.

The company stated,

"Nikon Corporation (Nikon) is pleased to announce the development of the first flagship model for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted: The Nikon Z 9. The full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless camera is scheduled for release in 2021 and represents a significant leap in technology and performance.

The Z 9 brings together Nikon’s groundbreaking technologies to deliver the best still and video performance in Nikon history, meeting the advanced needs of professionals across a wide range of genres. It utilizes a newly developed FX-format stacked CMOS sensor and a new image-processing engine. In response to the growing needs of professionals, advanced enthusiasts, and cinematographers, it includes support for 8K video recording and various other video specifications that fulfill diverse needs and workflows. The Z 9 embodies ultimate usability as a tool offering users an unprecedented imaging experience, from capture to workflow, exceeding that of previous digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras."



Our very own Peter Norman recently reviewed a Nikon Z5 and was impressed with the entry-level camera. However, our team is thirsty for more. When you take into consideration the rumored specs, camera junkies are salivating for sure.

Nikon Rumors also released a list of rumored specs for the upcoming flagship camera.

Newly developed high-resolution stacked FX sensor.

Integrated vertical grip handle

The Z9 is described as a D6 body

20 fps

Multishot-mode

16-bit Raw option

8k30p, 4k120/60/30p

New EXPEED processor designed for 8k (newly developed Imaging Pipeline Processor to broaden sensor readout emphasizing speed)

Improved AF (Object detection AF)

“Stunning” AF tracking

Two XQD/CFX type B memory card slots

ISO 64 – 25,600, Hi1, Hi2

Improved noise levels and specifically significantly better dynamic range

High resolution, blackout-free EVF: probably 5.76 MP or maybe even 9k MP viewfinder, 120 Hz refresh rate (the resolution can be reduced to increase the refresh rate)

New user interface (no second LCD screen on the back like the D6)

New battery: Nikon EN-EL18x

Gbit LAN, USB-C, WiFi, GPS

Price: $6,000 – $7,000

Exactly which image sensor Nikon is going to go with is up in the air at this point. It is known that Nikon has tested three different sensors, a 45-46MP, 50MP, and 60MP. With the Nikon Z7 already having a 45MP sensor, it would make sense for Nikon to up resolution on the flagship Z9 to at least 50MP, with 60MP probably being wishful thinking.

The other interesting thing is that the Nikon Z9 is rumored to arrive with 8K video capability. It's something we saw on the Canon R5, but with initial complaints of overheating. It begs us to wonder if Nikon has designed a cooling system within the unit or will the 8K video be limited. It looks like we will be finding out this coming November or December, and our team is very excited to see what Nikon comes up with.

Via Nikon Rumors