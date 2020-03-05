New Surface Laptop 3 configuration is the one most people should buy

Microsoft is giving customers a new 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 configuration that pairs a Core i5 CPU with 16GB of RAM, Windows Latest reports.

Before, the 15-inch laptop was only available with 8GB of RAM when you opted for the Core i5 processor. This newest SKU should get you solid computing performance but with the necessary memory for power users or those who keep dozens of Chrome tabs open (guilty).

Keep in mind that the Surface Laptop 3 sold at Best Buy, Amazon or other retail stores, comes with an AMD processor. You should skip the AMD model and go with the "for Business" version, which comes with more powerful and power-efficient Intel processors. Want proof? See our Surface Laptop 3 (AMD) vs Surface Laptop 3 (Intel) face-off.

The new Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM config of the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 for Business will be available through Microsoft's business channels later this year, according to Windows Latest.

When it goes on sale, the model will be priced at $1,699, fitting neatly between the Core i5, 8GB of RAM model ($1,599) and Core i7, 16GB of RAM model ($1,799) with 256GB of storage.

A couple of IT-focused retailers already listed the upcoming Surface Laptop 3 for Business configuration, including Connection and Insight.

Memory is more important than a powerful CPU in most cases because standard workloads aren't computationally demanding but they require you to access something quickly (like a webpage or file). For this reason, we hope Microsoft sells the Surface Laptop with a Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM at its official online store, and not just through third-party retailers.