MSI GE66 Raider gets massive $500 discount in Best Buy Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are trickling in with early previews of the best gaming laptop deals of the year. One example is the powerful MSI GE66 Raider, which gets a massive discount among Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

As part of the sale, the MSI GE66 Raider is down to $1,699. Normally, you'd expect to pay $2,199 for this rig, so that's a massive savings of $500. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration laptop. In fact, it's one of the best Black Friday laptop deals we've seen so far.

MSI GE66 Raider: was $2,199 now $1,699 @ Best Buy

The MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops you can get your hands on. It features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics. This deal ends November 1.View Deal

If you want to elevate your PC gaming experience, the MSI GE66 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops to get.

The laptop is this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics.

Although we didn't test this particular model, in our MSI GE66 Raider w/ Core i9 CPU review , the laptop won us over with its stellar graphics and overall performance. Its battery life was also impressive, lasting roughly 5 hours on our Laptop Mag Battery Test . We gave the MSI GE66 a 4 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

You should expect nothing less from this laptop's Core i7-10875H CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Super graphics hardware. That's plenty of oomph to handle even the most demanding PC games.

At 5.3 pounds, the 14.1 x 10.5 x 0.9-inch GE66 Raider is heavier than the Aorus 15G (4.9 pounds, 14 x 9.8 x 1 inches) and the Acer Predator Triton 500 (4.8 pounds, 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches).

If your budget allows it, the GE66 Raider is well worth the splurge. Best Buy's Black Friday sale ends November 1 so don't hesitate too long.