MSI gaming laptop with RTX 2070 drops to $1,099 — Yes, please!

Right now, you have less than 24 hours to cash in on the MSI GL65 Leopard with an RTX 2070 GPU on sale for $1,099 at Amazon.

The MSI GL65 Leopard comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD.View Deal

The MSI GL65 Leopard comes outfitted with an Intel Core i7-10750H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD. At 14.08 x 9.76 x 1.08 inches and 5.1 pounds, this machine is quite the thick boy, but it isn't too heavy.

The MSI GL65 Leopard is a 15.6-inch laptop that features a 1920 x 1080 display that clocks in at 144Hz. We haven't tested this model so we don't know what it'll look like, but MSI claims that its display covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, which isn't bad.

As far as ports go, you'll get three USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a mini DisplayPort, an Ethernet port, a headphone jack and a microphone jack as well as an SD card slot. That mini DisplayPort is important if you're going to be messing with VR.

