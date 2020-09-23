More MacBooks will adopt this killer feature in 2021 than expected (report)

There is a lot of interest in the custom ARM-based chips Apple is set to introduce to MacBooks, but don't let Apple Silicon distract you from another major change expected to arrive next year.

Esteemed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo wrote in a new research note (as reported by MacRumors) that supplies for the Mini LED display chips coming to MacBooks and iPads are increasing due to competition among suppliers.

Taiwanese manufacturer Epistar will reportedly no longer be the exclusive supplier of Mini LED panels as Sanan Optoelectronics is gaining inroads on the technology. Kuo predicts the newcomer will deliver 20% to 30% of Apple's Mini LED market share in 2021 and up to 55% of the market share in 2022.

According to Kuo, production is on track for Mini LED technology to arrive in 30% to 40% of iPad shipments and 20% to 30% of MacBook shipments next year, up from the 20% estimated made earlier this year.

Mini LED advances LED technology by using smaller LEDs that allow for more precise control of picture quality. While it might not match OLED quality, Mini LED should deliver better black levels, higher maximum brightness and punchier colors than a standard LED-backlit panel without the risk of burn-in present on OLED screens.

Kuo predicts Apple has six Mini LED products coming by the end of 2021, including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 27-inch iMac Pro, a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad and a 7.9-inch iPad mini.