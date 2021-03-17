Microsoft Teams update makes collaborating even easier

Today we bring you news of another update to Microsoft Teams. The folks at Microsoft have been really busy of late with a recent spate of updates to the online meeting and collaboration app.

In a recent Microsoft Roadmap post, the team at Microsoft shared with the world that they're developing a new feature that will allow users to "present your slides directly from PowerPoint for the web to a Teams meeting via PowerPoint Live."

Which would simplify things a great deal and save time while in the Microsoft Teams app.

Presenting in its current format can often be a painful experience for some, especially when you also have the address pressure of managing all the tech involved with host the meeting. At the best of times, even without the added stress of managing the technology. Microsoft's goal is to make it all as seamless as possible and stress-free.

Another new feature being added will help teams co-presenting presentations run smoothly. Using video conferencing software is pretty straightforward, but adding co-presenters into the mix can make things a little wonky, with the focus bouncing between speakers. So Microsoft is also adding the ability to spotlight multiple co-presenters to deal with the inevitable awkwardness of collaborating over the video; it should help presentations more natural and smooth.