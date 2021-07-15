Microsoft back to school sale: Surface Go 2 with keyboard from $549

Microsoft's back to school sale offers solid discounts on Surface laptops. If you want to beat the crowds and save now on classroom essentials, don't this exclusive savings event.

As part of the sale, you can get the Surface Go 2 w/ Type Cover Keyboard Bundle for $549. The Surface laptop alone retails for $549, so you're basically getting the Surface Go Type Cover for free (a $100 value). The bundle includes a Surface Go 2 tablet, Surface Go Type Cover and free Surface Go Sleeve (valued at $70).

What's more, students, parents and educators save up to 10% at the Microsoft Store.

Surface Go 2 deal

Microsoft Surface Go 2 w/ Type Cover Bundle: was $720 now $549 @ Microsoft

Microsoft's Surface Go 2 is one of the best detachable 2-in-1 laptops to buy. The Surface Go in this deal packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, 1.7-GHz Intel Pentium 4425Y dual-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Go 2 review, we liked its vivid display, sleek design, and excellent webcam. These attributes as well as its impressive 11 hours and 39-minute battery life earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating. The review unit we tested had a Core m3-8100Y processor and 8GB of RAM, which is great for everyday multitasking. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on a par, with seamless performance for creating docs, managing emails and web browsing.

At 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this 1.2-pound tablet is about the same size and weight as the first-gen Surface Go (0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds). It's slightly heavier than the Apple iPad Air (0.2 inches thick, 1 pound).

The Surface Go 2 Type Cover keyboard has a 3.8 x 2.2-inch smooth and responsive touchpad. It's a bit small, but we had no issues navigating the web, pinch-to-zooming or two-finger scrolling.

For your connectivity needs, the Surface Go 2 has a USB-C port, Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), microSD slot and headphone jack.

At just $549, this Surface Go 2 bundle is an incredible value if you're looking for a capable PC for school, work and leisure.