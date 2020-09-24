Luna is Amazon's new game streaming service — watch out Google Stadia!

Amazon Luna is a new cloud-gaming service service that will rival the likes of Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. The big-box online retailer is hoping to capture a significant share of the instant-play gaming subscription market, and with its alluring offerings, Google and Nvidia should be shaking in their boots.

Amazon boasts that Luna users can stream high-quality, immersive games on Fire TV, PC, Mac, iPhone and iPad. Android support for Amazon Luna will be coming soon.

What is Amazon Luna?

Amazon Luna is yet another streaming service that touts that you can enjoy gaming without expensive hardware, complex configurations, patience-testing downloads and lengthy updates. The only thing you'll need on your end is high-speed Wi-Fi and your favorite device — Amazon will take care of the rest.

Amazon Luna (Image credit: Amazon)

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” Marc Whitten, Vice President of Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services, said in a press release. “We are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft."

Amazon is partnering with video-game publisher Ubisoft to provide a new gaming channel directly through Luna. Gamers who subscribe to this channel will have access to their favorite Ubisoft games, which can be played with up to 4K resolution. When the channel launches, users will also have access to highly anticipated new titles such as Assassins' Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

How does Amazon Luna work?

When gamers subscribe to Luna+, they will gain access to growing library of games to play on iOS devices, PC, Mac and Fire TV. Amazon Luna, currently in early access, offers action games such as Resident Evil 7, Control and Panzer Dragoon, as well as adventure IPs like A Plague Tale: Innocence and The Surge 2.

Amazon Luna is currently in early access. To request an invitation, click here. Luna+ will be offered at an introductory price at $5.99 per month during this period. On top of that, Luna+ subscribers can play games on two devices simultaneously and Amazon promises that some select titles will offer 4K resolution at 60 frames per second.

And of course, in typical Amazon fashion, there will be Alexa integration with Amazon Luna. Amazon is launching an Alexa-enabled Luna Controller that will set you back $49.99 during the early access period.

Amazon Luna Controller (Image credit: Amazon)

The Luna Controller features a multiple-antenna design for lower latency gaming and Cloud Direct technology, which lets players switch between screens (e.g. from your Fire TV to iPad) without additional pairing or configuration changes.

It's worth noting, though, that you can also use a Bluetooth game controller, as well as your keyboard and mouse, to enjoy your Amazon Luna subscription. ,

Amazon Luna and Twitch

Amazon-owned Twitch will also have a spotlight in the Amazon Luna launch. Inside the Luna subscription service, players will be able to watch Twitch streams for Luna-provided games. Amazon also has plans to allow Twitch users to instantly start playing Luna games on the popular streaming platform.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Keep in mind that you'll have to request access to join in on the Amazon Luna craze. After clicking on "early access" here, you'll be prompted to log into your Amazon account to answer a few quick survey questions (including the speed of your internet), If your invitation is granted, Amazon will notify you via e-mail.