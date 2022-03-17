Hogwarts Legacy State of Play: Live updates

Sony is hosting a State of Play today focusing on Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming action RPG based on the Harry Potter franchise. The game is in development at Avalanche Software, the studio previously known for its Disney Infinity games.

PlayStation's announcement promises an "extended first look at gameplay," with the event set to start on Thursday at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT. The show is going to run for about 20 minutes, and although we don't have specifics, we're hoping to see a release date revealed at show. You can catch the show on Twitch and YouTube. We'll also be providing updates on the show