Trending

Live

Battlefield 2042 live blog — trailer, release date and more

The newest Battlefield debuts today — here are the latest details

By

Battlefield 2042
(Image: © Imgur)

The newest entry to the battlefield series will be revealed today. Expected to be called Battlefield 6 or Battlefield 2042, it will supposedly take place in the near future. 

For a refresher on what we know about the game from leaks and rumors, see our Battlefield 2042 hub. 

Refresh

While the tornado was impressive, the soldier pulling out a wing suit was even more impressive.

The next Battlefield game will be officially named Battlefield 2042, and we're getting an all-new gameplay reveal on  June 13, 2021. Wicked. 

Is that a tornado we see? Environmental effects FTW!

The trailer opens with a plane being taken down and soldiers skydiving. It follows with robot dogs and some scary huge tanks.

Confirmed: The game will revolve around a conflict between the US and Russia as heard in background dialogue during the livestream preview! 

Here is a link to the livestream which begins at 8am PST/11am EST. 