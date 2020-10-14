Lenovo's excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon is now $1,249 off on Prime Day

It's Day 2 of Amazon Prime Day and we've just uncovered one of the best laptop deals of the massive shopping event. Business users or those who want an ultrathin laptop packed with features should pay close attention to this one.

Lenovo is selling the excellent ThinkPad X1 Carbon for $899 after a staggering $1,249 discount with the coupon code "THINKSEMI." This is the Gen 7 model with an Intel i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is one of the best laptops around. The laptop in this deal features a 14-inch, 1080p display, an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, we were impressed with its attractive, lightweight design, fast performance, and long battery life. What's more, the ThinkPad's keyboard is one of the most comfortable on any laptop.

In terms of design, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon sports clean surfaces, smooth lines and stylish branding. Built to military-grade durability standards, it withstands exposure to sand, dust, high altitudes, high humidity and UV radiation.

When it comes to performance, the laptop held up well under a typical workload in real-world testing. In our lab, the X1 Carbon scored a 15,649 on the Geekbench 4 overall performance test. It beats the Dell XPS 13 (14,936, Core i7-8565U), Vaio SX14 (14,887, Core i7-8565U) and HP EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (14,331, Core i7-8565U).

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a generous assortment of ports and connectors for such a thin laptop. It has two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Type-A port, an HDMI port, an Ethernet dock connector and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Weighing 2.1 pounds and measuring 0.6 inches thin, the 14-inch X1 Carbon is lighter than its competitors. This includes the XPS 13 (2.7 pounds, 0.5 inches), the SX14 (2.3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and the EliteBook x360 1040 G5 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches).

Slim, light, durable, and now $1,249 cheaper, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 7) is a fantastic PC for the money.