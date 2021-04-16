Lenovo Yoga C940 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop gets $330 price cut

Lenovo's April Showers spring laptop sale slashes hundreds off its inventory. If you're bargain hunting for a versatile 2-in-1 laptop, here's a deal you'll like.

For a limited time, you can get the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 for $919.99 via coupon, "YOGAC940DEAL3". That's $330 off its $1,249 list price and one of the best markdowns we've seen on this convertible notebook. It's also one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Lenovo Yoga C940 14: was $1,249 now $920 @ Lenovo

Save $330 on the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 2-in-1 laptop via coupon, "YOGAC940DEAL3." It has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, a 1.1-GHz 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. This deal ends on April 17. View Deal

You can't go wrong with the Lenovo Yoga C940 14 if you're looking for a versatile 14-inch laptop. It packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 1.1-GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga C940 14 review , we praised its slim, premium design and fast performance. It also scored points with us for its long battery life which lasted 11 hours on our battery test. We gave the Lenovo Yoga C940 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice award.

By design, the Yoga C940 14 is a premium-looking laptop. It sports a slender, aluminum chassis and an innovative hinge that doubles as a soundbar. This creates a surround-sound effect and eliminates the need for a Bluetooth speaker. In one test, the bass had a surprising depth and the vocals were crisp.

With a weight of 3 pounds and a thickness of 0.6 inches, the Yoga C940 14 is lighter than its predecessor, the Yoga C930 (3.1 pounds, 0.6 inches). Competitors like the HP Spectre x360 13 (2.8 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds, 0.5 inches) are heavier.

For your connectivity needs, the Yoga C940 14 supplies you with two Thunderbolt 3 ports , a single USB Type-A port and a headphone/mic combo jack.

This deal ends on April 17, so act fast to grab Lenovo's excellent 2-in-1 for a stellar price.